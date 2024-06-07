Officials release video of Milford police detaining man who later died in custody

The Office of Inspector General is investigating the death of a man while he was in police custody in Milford on Wednesday and has released video of what happened.

Milford police took Michael Brown, 52, into custody in the parking lot of the Big Y on Boston Post Road just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday while investigating a shoplifting complaint.

The Office of Inspector General said Milford police officers responded to the supermarket to investigate a shoplifting report and officers followed Brown to his car after seeing him leave the store

Brown, who was wanted on eight outstanding arrest warrants for shoplifting, he ignored the officers’ directions to stop and got into the car, the report from the Office of Inspector General says.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After police removed him from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs, Brown complained of shortness of breath and leg pain.

In the video Brown is heard saying, “My leg is broken.”

You can see the video here.

Police called for medical help and the Milford Fire Department responded and provided medical aid.

As Brown was being transported to Milford Hospital, he stopped breathing, the Office of Inspector General said, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not determined the cause and manner of Brown’s death. It is pending further studies.

The Office of Inspector General, the Connecticut State Police, Central District Major Crime Squad, the Milford Police Department and the Ansonia/Milford State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating Brown's death.