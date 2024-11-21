Remembering Gov. M. Jodi Rell and her legacy

Former Connecticut Gov. M. Jodi Rell died on Wednesday after a brief illness, according to her family.

Rell, the second female governor in state history and the first Republican woman to serve as governor of Connecticut, was 78.

Her family issued a statement about her death.

Rell family

"The family of former Governor M. Jodi Rell today announced her passing following a brief illness at a Florida hospital on Wednesday, November 20th. She was 78 years old.

"Rell was Connecticut’s 87th Governor serving from 2004 until 2011. She was only the second female governor in state history. She also served as Lieutenant Governor for ten years and as a member of the state House of Representatives for ten years, representing Brookfield and Bethel.

"Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced in the coming days."

Elected officials are reacting, sharing memories of her and commenting on the legacy she left behind after years of service in the state General Assembly, then as lieutenant governor, and then as governor.

Connecticut Senate Republican Caucus

“Jodi Rell loved Connecticut, she loved public service, and she served our state with dignity and grace. As our 87th Governor, she had an incredible connection with Connecticut residents that helped her lead us through some very difficult days. She was the genuine article. She emphasized transparency in government. She was a leader and a role model for all our citizens. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Rell family. Our hearts are full knowing that she is reunited with her beloved Lou,” the Connecticut Senate Republican Caucus said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson (D-First District)

“Governor Rell led our state with grace and dignity and was widely respected by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and the entire State of Connecticut.

“She was the personification of class and leadership. She rose above party politics to bring our state together and restore the people’s faith in government during troubling times. It was an honor to serve alongside her in the Connecticut General Assembly, and work with her as a Member of Congress when she served as Governor. Our state was well-served by her principled leadership. My heart goes out to her children Michael and Meredith, her grandchildren, and the entire Rell family.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

“Working very personally with Jodi Rell as state Attorney General over many years, I deeply admired her dedication to seeking bipartisan consensus and putting public interest over politics. She was unceasingly gracious and unequivocally caring in dealing with colleagues. She respected the rule of law— in spirit as well as letter— as I saw first-hand and continually valued. I was constantly grateful to her and her family for their public service, and their friendship. She had a magnificent life, and gave so much to the people of Connecticut. Cynthia and I are with them in our hearts and thoughts.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT)

“Governor Rell was a public servant who could never be defined by traditional party lines. She led by example and helped restore trust in government, leaving behind a legacy guided by the values of integrity, responsibility, and civility in politics. Whether it be Connecticut's landmark clean elections system or our work to find breakthrough stem cell cures, so many great things about Connecticut have Governor Rell's fingerprints all over. Connecticut will miss her, and my thoughts are with her children, Mike and Meredith, and her entire family.”

Senate President Martin Looney and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff

“Governor Rell was a gracious, compassionate and intelligent leader for many years, guiding Connecticut and reassuring its citizens after the resignation of John Rowland. We always found her to be thoughtful, bipartisan, hardworking, and dedicated to improving the lives of Connecticut citizens. We extend our sympathies to her family and friends and encourage them to take comfort in the shining legacy that she has left the people of Connecticut.”

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart (R)

"My heart breaks with the news of Former Governor Jodi Rell's passing. Governor Rell was a friend, a mentor, and steadfast believer in the promise of Connecticut.

"Governor Rell took a chance on me at 19 years old and drastically shaped the woman and leader I've became. She will be missed by all, but especially by me and the countless others who were influenced by her enduring legacy. She was kind, she was understanding, she led with empathy & concise decision making ability. I was lucky to work for her and even luckier to have her support as I entered into politics on my own.

"At the 2006 CTGOP Convention, she took the stage to Tina Turner's "Simply the Best," because she was."

Gov. Ned Lamont (D)

“Governor Rell represented the very best of Connecticut values, expanding healthcare and childcare, and making Connecticut one of the first states in the country to recognize same-sex unions.

“She became governor almost reluctantly and at a time of great turmoil, and she used her newly acquired authority to bring stability to state government in a way that was very much needed at the time, focusing on strengthening state ethics laws and rebuilding the trust of the residents of our state. Her style of leadership was not fabricated or manipulated in any way. The Jodi Rell that the people of Connecticut saw in public was the Jodi Rell that she was in real life – calm, rational, caring, approachable, and devoted to her family and to her state. During this time that I’ve had the honor of serving as governor, she has become a very good friend. We had a great bipartisan conversation at the Rell Center last year and had a lot of fun at the annual holiday parties at the Residence. I will miss her at the door greeting Christmas well-wishers next month. We will all miss Governor Rell, who left the state a better place. Annie and I extend our condolences to the entire Rell family.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D)

“Connecticut has lost a trailblazing political leader and treasured public servant who served our state with dedication and distinction for nearly three decades.

“She stepped up as Connecticut’s second female governor in 2004, during a tumultuous time, and restored public trust in and brought stability back to state government. A major part of that legacy was her support for the state’s landmark public financing program, an initiative that removed the power of special interests in our political system. I had the privilege of knowing Governor Rell since I was elected to the legislature in 1992. She was hardworking, smart, and well-liked by her colleagues on both sides of the aisle. She brought integrity, compassion, and civility to public service, and she was truly a role model for many women in government. She was a strong advocate for our veterans, military men and women, and members of our National Guard. Our state mourns her passing, and Governor Lamont and I send our condolences to her children, Michael and Meredith, and to her grandchildren.”

House Republican Leader Vincent J. Candelora

“We have all lost a dear friend and wonderful human being in the sad passing of former Gov. Jodi Rell. Most people I have spoken with were truly shocked by the news. But we can be heartened by the warm memories we shared of Jodi Rell who served her beloved state and hometown of Brookfield with dignity, class and honor. Her sunny demeanor and outlook will be missed but never forgotten.

“As a freshman state representative elected in 1984 she rose the ranks in her caucus and was recognized quickly for her ability and dedicated work to make Connecticut a better place to live for all. Jodi Rell ascended to the highest office in the state but never lost sight of where she came from, never forgot the people she met along the way or what it meant to represent the millions of her constituents, all of Connecticut.

“When she was introduced as the Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor to the party convention in 1994 the apt song “Pretty Woman’’ played. She was that in the eyes of everyone.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with her family, her son Michael, daughter Meredith and their children. And now she is reunited with her beloved Lou who preceded her from this life.’’

Attorney General William Tong (D)

“It was my great honor to serve with Governor Rell when I first joined the legislature. After the tumult and uncertainty of her predecessor’s tenure, she was a model of grace and stability. The Governor was incredibly kind and gracious to me whenever I had the chance to engage with her. Her brand of thoughtful politics and leadership is sorely missed, and my hope is that elected leaders here and across the country will do better to follow her lead and example.”

State Senator Ceci Maher (D-Wilton)

"After two decades of serving Connecticut in the House and as Lieutenant Governor, Jodi Rell assumed the Governorship during a key time in the state’s history. In a period where trust in state leadership could easily have eroded, Rell used a steady hand and a kind, respected approach to keep Connecticut on the right track. She set a strong example for leaders and women in our state; I send my condolences to her family and friends."

State Senator Martha Marx (D-New London)

"As the second female Governor in Connecticut’s history, Jodi Rell played a vital role to protect the state’s faith in leadership and used a kind, personal approach to connect with the public. She led Connecticut through uncertain times with a steady hand; I send my condolences to her loved ones."

State Senator Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor)

"Connecticut’s second female Governor, Jodi Rell, took the reins of our state during a fraught time. We needed a leader who could keep our state moving forward and retain trust in governance; she succeeded. She expressed kindness and welcoming to countless people across our state and long had a reputation for effective leadership across the aisle. My condolences go out to her friends and family."

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam (D)

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Governor Rell, a dedicated public servant who made significant contributions to our state. Her leadership during challenging times showcased her ability to unite people across party lines, reminding us that civility and cooperation are essential in public service. As we reflect on her legacy, we must honor her commitment to Connecticut residents and the virtue of leading with integrity.

"My thoughts are with her family, friends, and all those who were touched by her dedication to our state. Governor Rell will be remembered for her unwavering service and the positive impact she had on Connecticut."

State Comptroller Sean Scanlon (D)

“In a difficult moment in our state’s history, Jodi Rell will forever be remembered as the leader who stepped up and restored people’s faith in honest government. She dedicated her life to public service, and her unwavering commitment as Governor to ethics reform, transparency, and improving healthcare access and education made Connecticut a better state. My thoughts are with her family during this time.”