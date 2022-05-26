Officials Rescue Man Believed to Have Fallen Into Water in Brookfield

Officials said they were able to rescue a man that appears to have fallen into the water in Brookfield Thursday night.

Police said they received a 911 call for a missing man that was last seen working on his boat, which was tied to his dock on North Lake Shore Drive.

Responding officers found the man approximately eight feet underwater. Police jumped in to pull him out.

Firefighters assisted with the water rescue. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it looks like the man feel off of his private dock.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.