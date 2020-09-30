Officials to Announce COVID-19 Testing at Bradley Airport

Bradley international Airport has been looking into the possibility of offering COVID-19 testing for passengers and officials will hold a news conference this afternoon to make an announcement about a new testing site at the airport.

United Airlines will soon become the first U.S. airline to offer rapid Covid-19 testing, starting next month with a pilot program for passengers flying to Hawaii from San Francisco International Airport before gradually rolling out more widely.

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, as well as Thomas Sheridan, the chair of the board of directors for the Connecticut Airport Authority, and Kevin Dillion, the executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, will take part in a news conference at 2 p.m. on a new partnership with a Connecticut-based lab to launch a COVID-19 testing site at Bradley International Airport for airport passengers and employees.

