Officials to Announce Inaugural ‘Hartford Taste Festival'

Officials are set to announce details on Wednesday about the inaugural Hartford Taste Festival.

Mayor Luke Bronin, the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, The Hartford and Connecticut Foodshare are announcing the festival, which will be held on June 10 and 11.

City officials said the event will celebrate Hartford's food, music, businesses and cultural diversity. It will also support local restaurants and benefit Connecticut Foodshare.

According to the city, The Hartford and the Hartford Chamber of Commerce are providing the opportunity for area restaurants to participate in the festival for free.

The announcement is set to begin at 10 a.m.

NBC Connecticut is a proud sponsor of the Hartford Taste Festival.