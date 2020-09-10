Officials to Celebrate Union Station's 100th Birthday

Union Station in New Haven opened 100 years ago and a celebration will be held this afternoon to honor its history.

Union Station opened on April 5, 1920 and officials commemorated the anniversary in April, but postponed a celebratory event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which started affecting the state in March.

The current Union Station was built to replace the former Union Station, which burned on May 9, 1918, according to the National Register of Historical Places.

Union Station, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was designed by American architect Cass Gilbert, who also designed the U.S. Supreme Court building; state capitols in Minnesota,Arkansas and West Virginia; public libraries and museums; and the Woolworth building in Manhattan, which was the tallest building in the world at the time.

"The primary significance of Union Station is its history as the central station and home office for the once preeminent New Haven Railroad during a period of rail dominance as a transportation means," the record on the National Register of Historic Places says.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and other federal, state, and local officials will take part in a celebration at 1 p.m. today.

Look Back in History

Here is a glimpse at history when Union Station was built: