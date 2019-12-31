Officials to Give Update About Asylum Case of New Haven High School Student

Officials are going to give an update about the asylum case of a New Haven high school student on Tuesday.

Mario Aguilar was arrested by ICE in September and has been granted asylum by the immigration court, according to his attorney.

Aguilar was arrested by ICE in September when he was going to court, charged with a DUI in connection to a car crash, which his lawyer has said he denies.

According to Attorney Ben Haldeman, who is representing Aguilar, they received word of the court's decision to grant his client asylum Monday. Now they are trying to find out if ICE will appeal that decision.

ICE has 30 days to make a decision and can keep Aguilar detained during that time, Haldeman said. If they decide to appeal, they can keep him detained during the appeal process, which could take months.

Aguilar's advocates said he fled violence in Guatemala three years ago. He came to live with his uncle in New Haven.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said he’s here illegally, and that Aguilar did not show up to immigration court after he was arrested by Border Patrol near the southwest border in 2018.

Aguilar's arrest sparked outrage in the community and many from Wilbur Cross High School, where he is a student, have been protesting on his behalf.

The press conference is set to begin at noon.