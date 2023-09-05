Officials to give update about massive mill fire in Vernon

Officials are set to give an update on Tuesday about a massive fire that destroyed a mill in Vernon last December.

Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in the Rockville section of town around 2 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2022. The fire was at a textile mill at the corner of Brooklyn Street and Vernon Avenue.

A massive fire heavily damaged an old textile mill in the Rockville section of Vernon Monday morning.

The building that burned was a large warehouse. The structure was built in 1862 and had several owners over the years, according to Vernon officials. It was the location for Crystal Tool & Machine.

"I’m sort of in dismay, I don’t know what I’m going to do now. My means of making a living, down the drain," said John Yedziniak, the company's owner, after the fire. "You know, I can’t capture any of the machinery out of there now or nothing. You know, I’m a dead duck right now."

Yedziniak, who is 91, has operated the business for 63 years.

After the fire, the building was demolished.

No injuries were reported.

The update from authorities will begin at 9 a.m. Police are expected to release photos and a video of a vehicle that is believed to have been involved.