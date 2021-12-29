new haven

Officials to Give Update on Recent Threats Made to New Haven Schools

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police and city officials are giving an update on Wednesday about the recent threats made to New Haven schools.

Police Chief Renee Dominguez, Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson and Mayor Justin Elicker are expected to speak.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Earlier this month, threats were made at several schools in New Haven including Hillhouse High School, Career High School, Co-op High School, Riverside Academy, Conte Middle School, Edgewood School, and Amistad. The threats prompted lockdowns, early dismissals and there was an increased police presence.

Multiple people have been arrested in connection to the threats.

Local

Waterbury 3 mins ago

Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes Part of I-84 East in Waterbury

Watertown 2 hours ago

Shooting Between Moving Vehicles in Watertown Under Investigation

The update is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

new havenschool threat
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us