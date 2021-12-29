Officials to Give Update on Recent Threats Made to New Haven Schools

Police and city officials are giving an update on Wednesday about the recent threats made to New Haven schools.

Police Chief Renee Dominguez, Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson and Mayor Justin Elicker are expected to speak.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Earlier this month, threats were made at several schools in New Haven including Hillhouse High School, Career High School, Co-op High School, Riverside Academy, Conte Middle School, Edgewood School, and Amistad. The threats prompted lockdowns, early dismissals and there was an increased police presence.

Multiple people have been arrested in connection to the threats.

The update is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.