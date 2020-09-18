Officials to Hold News Conference on Secure Elections in CT

Officials will be at the State Capitol at noon Friday to discuss the state’s efforts for election day.

Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates, the Connecticut National Guard and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal Blumenthal will take part in a news conference to discuss efforts to ensure safe and secure elections this November, including the capabilities of the National Guard’s Joint Cyber Response Team, which recently helped the City of Hartford after a ransomware attack on the school system.

The Hartford Public Schools district is dealing with two major challenges. They’re still adjusting to having students back in classrooms amid the pandemic and there’s continuing fallout from a recent cyberattack. At a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, teachers raised concerns about the return to school.

A news release from Blumenthal’s office said that ahead of the elections in November, the unit is assisting local election officials in protecting their election equipment against cyberattacks.

The news conference will be at noon.