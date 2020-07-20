Officials to Release Report on Investigation Into Fatal Waterbury Police Shooting

Officials will hold a news conference this morning to release findings on the investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Waterbury man earlier this year.

New Britain State’s Attorney Brian Preleski and Chief State’s Attorney Richard J. Colangelo Jr., will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to release a report of an investigation into the death of Edward R. Gendron Jr. of Waterbury.

Waterbury police shot and killed the 57-year-old when they were called to 81 Craigie Ave. to check on a person’s condition after the property manager called police to a bullet hole in a wall of one of the units, according to police.

A Waterbury police officer arrived at the home and state police said a person living there displayed a gun.

At the home, there was a struggle and an officer shot Gendron, according to police. He died at the scene.