Officials urge safety during Saint Patrick's Day celebrations

A busy weekend ahead as people prepare to enjoy Saint Patrick’s Day.

From large parades in Hartford and New Haven to smaller parades like in Essex, preparations are underway and the ask is to celebrate safely.

“Big weekend, big weekend for all Irish people,” Catherine Mohan, of Wethersfield, said.

Irish or not, Hartford will pack the parade route for holiday festivities.

“Family get togethers, at the parade, always,” Mohan said.

Hartford’s parade steps off at 11 a.m. from the capitol before snaking its way through downtown. This means places like Vaughan's Public House on Pratt Street will get packed.

“It’s going to be a great weekend, it looks like the weather is going to be on our side,” Erin Sweeney, with Vaughan's, said.

The Irish pub expects to serve a few thousand people Saturday alone, starting when they open at 8 a.m. ahead of the parade. For them, it’s one of the best days of the year.

“I think people are gearing up for it, they are excited to get back out there so we are excited,” Sweeney said.

But with the fun comes reminders.

“Jake was a magnetic personality,” Stephen Panus, speaking of his son Jake, said.

He was killed in a drunk driving accident on Block Island back in 2020. He was the passenger in the car, and the driver was under the influence.

Stephen has been advocating for safe and sober driving since, understanding the firsthand impacts a bad decision can have.

“I can tell you first hand it destroys a family, and more than a family, the effects of this are like Chernobyl, they just keep extenuating out,” Panus said.

Ahead of the weekend, Panus makes clear he is all for people enjoying themselves, but wants to note the damage, getting behind the wheel while intoxicated can have.

“All it takes is one bad decision to change and alter your life forever,” Panus said.

The CT Department of Transportation has been pumping out messaging about rideshare and public transit options ahead of the holiday.

“We are pushing the services that we have, there are ample opportunities, there really is no excuse for people to drive drunk, and it’s a decision that is costing their lives,” DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan said.

According to the DOT, nationally, there is an increase in drunk driving deaths around the holiday - a few days ahead, and after, are notorious for drunk driving deaths. It’s a trend they work to beat each year.

“We want to make sure people are enjoying it and it doesn’t end in tragedy,” Morgan said.

The big ask from officials, police departments and advocates is get home safe.

“There are great public transit options, Uber and Lyft are great options, so take advantage of that, so you don’t have to worry about parking, and then get in here, and get home safe,” Sweeney said.

According to the parade organizer, visitors are overdue for some nice weather for parade day, and they are excited to welcome people to the capitol city for festivities, Irish dancers and pipe bands.