Officials Warn Consumers to Look Out for Price Gouging Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Officials are warning Connecticut residents not to fall victim to price gouging as fears over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spread.

Attorney General William Tong reminded everyone that price gouging can be illegal during civil preparedness and public health emergencies. His office has received multiple complaints of price gouging related to coronavirus.

“I’m hearing reports from Connecticut and around the country of outrageous price hikes on basic supplies like hand sanitizer and disinfectant. Price gouging is wrong. During civil preparedness and public health emergencies, it is also against Connecticut law. The Office of the Attorney General will take aggressive action to protect consumers from price gouging and punish unfair profiteering. Now is the time to come together, to stay calm and listen to the public health experts. Price gougers take advantage of our fear. Don’t let these predators profit off your panic,” Tong said Tuesday.

Price gouging guidance from Tong’s office explained that retailers cannot raise prices on items during an emergency disaster declared by the governor to more than they would sell them for during the normal course of business. Connecticut law specifically prohibits price gouging on items that are subject to a “Supply Emergency Proclamation” made by the governor.

The guidance also noted that not all price increases are considered price gouging and that supply and demand will affect prices.

Anyone who suspects price gouging should report their complaint to the Attorney General’s Office at 860-808-5318 or online here.

The Department of Consumer Protection said as of Tuesday they have received 12 complaints related to coronavirus, including price concerns, travel issues and false advertising.