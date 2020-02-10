Bradley International Airport

Officials Will be Using Pyrotechnics at Bradley Airport to Scare Off Geese

The pyrotechnics used give off loud noises and vibrations meant to act as a non-lethal deterrent for birds.

Connecticut Airport Authority

If you hear some big booms near Bradley International Airport Monday night, don’t be alarmed.

Windsor Police said the USDA Animal and Plant Health, Wildlife Services will be using pyrotechnics as a non-lethal method to move geese away from the airport. Keeping the animals away reduces the risk for bird strikes.

The pyrotechnics used give off loud noises and vibrations meant to scare the birds off.

Bird strikes are a concern for airports across the country, and it is common to use these kinds of non-lethal methods, as well as taking steps like keeping vegetation trimmed so wildlife isn’t encouraged to live nearby.

The FAA encourages airports to work with neighbors to minimize things that can attract wildlife that could be dangerous for airplanes.

