Oil leak affects several properties, waterways in Waterbury: DEEP

A leaking oil tank has released home heating oil into the groundwater and a nearby stream and pond in Waterbury, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The agency's Emergency Response Unit responded to Hamilton Avenue on Saturday after a report of a leaking fuel tank.

DEEP found an unused 275-gallon above-ground oil tank was leaking on the property.

They also found a 60x20-foot oil stain in the yard and that the oil had gotten into the groundwater, as well as a stream and a pond.

The leak affected several nearby properties, according to DEEP.

There was no risk to the general public, but there is an environmental reisk to the impacted waterways, DEEP said.

They have brought in a company to remediate the issue, but it will likely take several days.

