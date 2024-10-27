Crime and Courts

Oklahoma firefighter accused of online solicitation of minor in North Texas

Investigators said during the online chat, he made comments indicating his intent to meet and engage in sexual activity.

By De’Anthony Taylor

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights
Getty Images

A firefighter and paramedic in Oklahoma was arrested in North Texas after investigators said he fell for a sex crime ruse, where he intended to meet and have sex with a teenage girl.

On Friday, Oct. 25, 40-year-old David Villines of Denison, Texas, was booked into the Collin County Detention Facility on an online solicitation of a minor charge.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, Villines tried to meet with a minor he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but it was an undercover agent posing as the teen.

Investigators said during the online chat, Villines made comments indicating his intent to meet and engage in sexual activity. He then agreed to meet at a predetermined location, where law enforcement took him into custody.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Villines then agreed to meet at a predetermined location, where law enforcement took him into custody, officials said. As of Sunday, his bond is set at $100,000.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsOklahoma
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us