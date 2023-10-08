Simsbury

Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge in Simsbury to temporarily close for renovations

A popular landmark in Simsbury is temporarily closing later this month.

The Old Drake Flower Bridge is getting a new face lift.

As the town prepares to renovate the bridge on October 16, the flowers that are usually there have been removed.

The town said it is meant to address the long term maintenance of the bridge.

The person in charge of removing the flowers said the new bridge will be beautiful when it is finished.

"Come back in 2025 and help us celebrate the new, gorgeous, repainted bridge. It'll be awesome," said Jan Lintner, of the Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge Corp.

According to the town, work on the bridge will be extensive and the hope is that it will be completed by the second half of 2024.

