Old Farmer's Almanac releases 2024-2025 winter forecast prediction

The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its prediction for this winter in the Northeast and the Atlantic Corridor.

The Almanac divides the country into 18 regions and makes weather predictions for each region. Connecticut is covered by both the Northeast region and Atlantic Corridor.

In the Northeast, which includes Litchfield County, the Almanac predicts above average temperatures this winter. The coldest parts of the winter will be mid-December and late February, according to the prediction.

There will be plenty of snow, but the Almanac predicts slightly below-normal precipitation and snow fall this upcoming season. The snowiest parts of the winter will be in early December, mid-February, and early March if its predictions are accurate.

The rest of Connecticut is part of the Atlantic Corridor Region. The Almanac is predicting average to slightly above average temperatures for this winter. We can expect cold spells in mid-December, early and late January, and late February, according to the Almanac.

As for snow, the prediction is for slightly below normal precipitation this winter, with below normal snowfall expected for the northern part of the region, which includes Connecticut. The most snow is expected in late December and late February.

The Almanac reaches its forecast conclusions "…from a secret formula that was devised by the founder of this Almanac, Robert B. Thomas, in 1792," the publication states. It goes on to say they also use state-of-the-art technology, and apply solar science, climatology, and meteorology to their calculations.

NBC Connecticut StormTracker Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan says modern forecasting models are much more reliable and that while the Old Farmer's Almanac is fun to look at, its predictions are not based on science.