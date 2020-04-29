Old Lyme Beaches Closed to Promote Social Distancing

Old Lyme town beaches will be closed starting Saturday due to concerns about social distancing, town officials announced Wednesday.

In a post on the town website, officials announced they were closing the beaches, effective May 2, due to concerns that with nice weather, people may not follow social distancing recommendations.

"Using history as a guide, we believe that leaving the beaches open would severely compromise our social distancing practices and therefore we must close the beaches in order to protect the health of our residents and the general public," the letter reads.

The closure includes the Sound View beaches and other town beaches. It does not apply to private beach associations or private beaches, though the town did urge private owners to take steps to ensure social distancing.

Police and rangers will be out to remind residents of the closures. Restaurants in the areas will be allowed to remain open for takeout.

The town did not offer a timeline for reopening.