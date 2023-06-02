Old Lyme Celebrates Third Installation of Witness Stones

The town of Old Lyme continues to mark the history of slavery in the community. It's part of the Witness Stones Project, which is carried out in towns across Connecticut and the region.

Witness stones are brass plaques that acknowledge enslaved African Americans and indigenous people who labored in that town.

"We're restoring history and, at the same time, honoring those who've lived here," said Carolyn Wakeman, chairman of the Witness Stones Steering Committee.

Wakeman leads this effort in Old Lyme. In 2021 and 2022, Old Lyme presented 30 witness stones. On Friday, poets, students and historians celebrated the installation of eight more plaques.

Wakeman says the project works to reshape people's perspectives and challenge the narrative. It's also an opportunity to hear from those whose ancestors were enslaved.

"It's very emotional actually. I'm surprised," said Lynn Boyan of Cromwell.

Boyan says one of the new plaques honors her fourth great grandfather Prince Griswold Crosley.

"He had a hard life, I think. But I think he was brave," said Boyan.

The plaque not only has her relative's name engraved, but his story as well. It mentions that Crosley was a soldier and a sailor. He also served in the Revolutionary War to gain his freedom.

"It's a meaningful project for the community and hopefully for people beyond the community to see what one town can do," said Wakeman.

There will be two more installations in Old Lyme. Once complete, Wakeman says the town will have more than 50 witness stones that honor the lives and legacies of those once enslaved.