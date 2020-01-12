Old Lyme Man Accused of Sexual Assault, Assault and Kidnapping

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man from Old Lyme who is accused of sexually assaulting, assaulting and kidnapping someone earlier this month.

Last week, Old Lyme Police Department began an investigation into an assault that happened in town sometime between Wednesday, January 1 and Thursday, January 2, police said.

During the investigation, authorities said the victim was both physically and sexually assaulted by 28-year-old Anthony Lanzano Lacoursiere.

The case was then reassigned to the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was completed and signed.

On Friday, Old Lyme Police Department, Connecticut State Police, Adult Probation and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad arrested Lacoursiere at his home in Old Lyme.

He is facing charges including sexual assault, strangulation/suffocation, kidnapping, assault, threatening and unlawful restraint. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.