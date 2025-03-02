Old Lyme receives national recognition as thriving ‘small town art scene'

With spring around the corner, the Connecticut shoreline will soon be busy with the change of seasons. People will be flocking to shoreline towns and beaches chasing nice weather and coastline attractions.

As towns prep, one is celebrating some significant recognition.

Old Lyme has some rich art history, once home to a thriving art colony, it has evolved and kept some of those traditions alive.

“For people to know we are here, we are vibrant,” said artist Lorraine Yurkewicz.

She said she has been coming to the Lyme Art Association for classes since the 1990s. She and fellow artist Anne Haviland, who also frequents the Art Association note the only thing they wish they had more of when it comes to making art in their small town was more time.

“You want to stay longer, I go home and work because I’m not finished,” said Haviland.

But this winter, local artists and art organizations are celebrating some national attention for their small town.

Old Lyme was named runner up on USA Today’s list of best small town art scenes.

The Lyme Art Association was listed as major contributor, along with other organizations they work closely with, like the Florence Griswold Museum and Lyme Academy of Arts. The association said it’s a community effort to ensure art continues to thrive in their shoreline town.

“This is a really great opportunity to spread the word what a vibrant community it is here,” said Yurkewicz of the recognition.

The spot is good recognition for local artists of course, as well as the Art Association that’s been around for well over a century.

But according to the association's executive director, it’s also good for the entire Connecticut shoreline.

“Showing all of the culture and art here, along with the beaches and the restaurants, so much excitement for a small town, it’s really wonderful,” said Executive Director Elsbeth Dowd.

She hopes the publicity draws people to the shoreline as Old Lyme and other art organizations prepare for summer events.

The warm weather means a boost in tourism and now that word of thriving arts spreads, hopefully more take advantage.

“It really showcases, highlights how much the community cares about what we do here, and how much joy we bring to our own community, to our visitors, up and down the shoreline, around Connecticut,” said Dowd.

Back at the Art Association headquarters, you take a walk around their galleries and its evident there is a ton of talent. Talent, they want to share with visitors and neighbors.

“I hope it gives them the opportunity to have more classes and more space,” said Haviland.

The artists we talked to note they have always known Old Lyme is home to a hidden art gem, and they note their excitement others are catching on.

“It’s really a goldmine here,” said Yurkewicz.