tropical storm isaias

Old Lyme Sets Up Charging, Water Stations As Town Cleans Up Widespread Damage

As of Wednesday afternoon, Eversource was reporting that more than 99% of Old Lyme was without power.

By Siobhan McGirl

The Town of Old Lyme has set up three stations across the town with free access to water and electricity.

“Most of Old Lyme is on well water and without electricity they don’t have water," explained Resident State Tropper Matthew Weber.

The stations are at the Old Lyme Police Department, the senior center and the fire station. They will be open from noon to 6 p.m. as needed.

The Town of Old Lyme Police Department has a charging station set up outside their building. They also have potable water available, but please bring your own bottles.

Posted by Town of Old Lyme on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Public works crews were on the move in Old Lyme today addressing widespread damage across the town. The majority of secondary roads are impassable, according to Weber. Crews told NBC Connecticut that the work would definitely not be completed before the end of the day Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Eversource was reporting that more than 99% of the town, 5,000 plus customers, were without power. It could be days before full power is restored.

Residents looking to get rid of storm debris can use the Old Lyme Transfer station on Four Mile River Road from now until August 15 at no cost, according to the town.

This article tagged under:

tropical storm isaiaspower outagesold lymestorm damagedamage
