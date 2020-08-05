Old Lyme Sets Up Charging, Water Stations As Town Cleans Up Widespread Damage

The Town of Old Lyme has set up three stations across the town with free access to water and electricity.

“Most of Old Lyme is on well water and without electricity they don’t have water," explained Resident State Tropper Matthew Weber.

The stations are at the Old Lyme Police Department, the senior center and the fire station. They will be open from noon to 6 p.m. as needed.

The Town of Old Lyme Police Department has a charging station set up outside their building. They also have potable water available, but please bring your own bottles. Posted by Town of Old Lyme on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Public works crews were on the move in Old Lyme today addressing widespread damage across the town. The majority of secondary roads are impassable, according to Weber. Crews told NBC Connecticut that the work would definitely not be completed before the end of the day Wednesday.

Ferry Road in Old Lyme is impassable, restricting access to DEEP headquarters. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/HMkXBkD2oN — Siobhan McGirl NBC CT (@siobhan_mcgirl) August 5, 2020

As of Wednesday afternoon, Eversource was reporting that more than 99% of the town, 5,000 plus customers, were without power. It could be days before full power is restored.

This tree is laying across Old Colony Road in Old Lyme. No one was injured when it fell. The tree took power lines down with it. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/Y6ebQkki6n — Siobhan McGirl NBC CT (@siobhan_mcgirl) August 5, 2020

Residents looking to get rid of storm debris can use the Old Lyme Transfer station on Four Mile River Road from now until August 15 at no cost, according to the town.