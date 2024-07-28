Old Lyme's Liam Corrigan advances to final in men's four at Paris Olympics

Old Lyme's Liam Corrigan advanced to the final in men's four at the Paris Olympics on Sunday and a few other Connecticut athletes also competed.

The US men's four team, which consists of Corrigan, Michael Grady, Justin Best and Nick Mead, raced in the second of two heats and took the lead off the opening strokes.

The American boat won their heat by just under a length in a 6:04.95. Australia came in second in that heat and claimed the other spot in the final.

New Zealand won the first heat and had the fastest time between both heats. The final is set for Thursday.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

A few other Connecticut athletes also competed on Sunday including Brookfield's Kelsey Reelick and Daisy Mazzio-Manson, who went to Yale.

The US women's four team, which consists of Reelick, Mazzio-Manson, Kaitlin Knifton and Emily Kallfelz, finished fourth in the first heat.

“It’s been really fun, and I do feel like we’re a still a new crew, so we’re learning every week, a small epiphany of some sort, but I think we have the things that it takes to put together a good race," Reelick said.

The US women's four team will now race in Tuesday's repechage with Denmark, Ireland, China and Australia. The top two finishers will advance to the race for the medals. The other crews will head to the B final for overall places 7-9.

In the first heat of the men's pair, Westport's Oliver Bub and Billy Bender finished fifth.

“We had some stiff competition, but you know, it's the Olympics, so every boat is going to be fast, so we approached it to race it. It wasn't our best piece, but luckily we have another shot tomorrow," Bub said.

Bub and Bender will race in Monday's repechage for another chance to move on to the semifinals.