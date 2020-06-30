coronavirus

Old Saybrook Launches Program to Help Residents Struggling Through Pandemic

The Town of Old Saybrook announced Tuesday a program to help residents struggling with layoffs and unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new program, called Old Saybrook Cares, allows residents to apply for a grant of up to $1,500 to be used toward basic needs such as food, housing, utilities, child care or transportation costs.

Only town residents can apply and only one grant will be awarded per household. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The program was created through efforts by the town's Long Term Recovery Committee, a group made up of local government, voluntary agencies, community faith-based organizations, philanthropy and private sector partners. The committee aims to raise $100,000 toward the program.

Those looking to apply or donate toward the cause can click here for more information.

Applications can also be dropped off at the Old Saybrook Town Hall, emailed to oldsaybrookcares@oldsaybrookct.gov or mailed to: OS CARES Committee c/o Town Hall, 302 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475. 

