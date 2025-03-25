Old Saybrook police chief announces retirement

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera has announced his plans to retire.

Spera has served as the police chief for more than 15 years and has been in law enforcement for 29 years, according to a news release.

"I would like to congratulate Chief Michael Spera on his retirement. There have been few more dedicated to our town's safety, particularly with respect to our school children, Old Saybrook First Selectman Carl Fortuna said in a statement. "His leadership during tropical storms, snow emergencies and, most recently, the COVID 19 pandemic has been exceptional."

The announcement comes nearly three months after the release of a report that was critical of the department and its ability to retain officers.

In the report, the Police Executive Research Forum said its findings showed "…most officers leave OSPD because of the unpleasant work environment -- some officers even took pay cuts to leave OSPD for other law enforcement agencies.”

In 2021, Chief Spera said the department was losing officers to other departments for better pay and benefits.

At the time of the report's release in January, Fortuna called the findings "troubling" and said the Police Commission would determine the next steps relating to the department and its management.

Chief Spera will be leaving the department this spring, but his retirement will not officially begin until September, according to the release.

"Serving my hometown of Old Saybrook as both a Law Enforcement Officer and Police Chief has been the honor of a lifetime," Spera said in a statement. "I truly love the Town of Old Saybrook and the Old Saybrook Police Department."