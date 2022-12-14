Old Saybrook Police Officer Arrested Amid Criminal Investigation

An Old Saybrook police officer has arrested after being put on administrative leave while authorities conduct an investigation into an alleged computer crime.

Police said they're investigating Josh Zarbo's actions while on duty Nov. 25.

As a part of their investigation, police were granted an arrest warrant for Zarbo on Wednesday. The warrant charges him with third-degree computer crime.

Authorities said Zarbo is accused of accessing the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Teleprocessing (COLLECT) System to obtain a person's vehicle registration information, which he then used for his own personal gain.

An arrest warrant states that Zarbo had ran a woman's license plate in the system and later added her on social media. The incident happened early in the morning on Black Friday at Walmart.

Police said that Zarbo used slang in a text message with another officer that showed he was trying to pick up women while on duty, according to the warrant.

Zarbo has been employed with the police department since 2017. His law enforcement authority has also been revoked because of the incident.

He was released on a $5,000 bond. Police are actively investigating the incident and said the officer remains on leave.

"Old Saybrook citizens must be assured that they can trust their police department not only to provide superior traditional and nontraditional law enforcement services every day, but that they can also trust their police department to maintain high standards, swiftly address internal matters, and possess the ability to properly police our own," Police Chief Michael Spera said in a statement.