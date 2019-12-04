Old Saybrook Police On the Hunt for Skimming Devices

The Old Saybrook Police Department is looking to keep your credit card information safe during the holiday season.

On Tuesday, the department began checking credit and debit card machines for any skimming devices around town.

Police say more consumers are using their credit and debit cards to make purchases. Self-checkout technology creates an opportunity for criminals to place skimming devices on the machines, which steal card information.

The police department is rolling out the “Skim Reaper,” a new device to help make sure consumers are protected when making purchases during the holiday season.

Bob Hanson said he likes to play it safe when purchasing gas.

“We’ve had a lot of incidents with charges to our accounts,” said Hanson. “If we’re using a credit card, we go inside, we no longer pay at the pump.”

Cases like Hanson has led to more awareness by the Old Saybrook’s Police Department, according to Chief Michael Spera.

“It’s our job as a police department to protect all the consumers in the town,” said Chief Spera. “We want to make sure that we spread as much awareness as possible.”

Nan Watchen is a victim of an attempted charge to her credit card. Since that happened, she’s made sure to double check her finances.

“We’ve had to do things like call the credit card company and tell them that XYZ is not our charge,” said Watchen. “I’m more careful about where I’m using it and careful to keep it to myself.”

Spera is hoping that many customers take caution as they make purchases during the holiday season.

“Never give out your social security number because if it seems too good to be true, it certainly is,” he said. “You don’t want to give any of your credit card information over the phone either.”