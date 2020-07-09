Old Saybrook Prepares for Tropical Storm Fay by Getting Shelter Ready

Public safety officials in Old Saybrook are preparing for the impact of Tropical Storm Fay by readying their shelter which they say will look a lot different this year because of COVID-19 safety precautions.

Officials say social distancing and PPE will be their main focus along with providing shelter for the storm.

Emergency management crews say they are working other departments to keep everyone in town safe.

First responders are on standby getting supplies ready.

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for coastal Connecticut ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fay on Friday and into Saturday.