Old Saybrook Student Accused of Making Threats, ‘Hit List': School Officials

The Old Saybrook Public School District said that a middle school student allegedly told fellow classmates not to come to school because there was going to be a shooting Wednesday.

School officials said the student made a "hit list." Authorities said the student's statements were concerning, but no actual list exists.

All families with a student whose name was mentioned on the apparent "hit list" have been contacted by police and the middle school's principal. These students and their families have been offered resources through the school's student support team.

The middle school student that's accused of making these threats was arrested Tuesday and faces charges including second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace, according to police.

"We can assure you that the safety and security of your children and our staff is paramount. You should also know that as leaders of the District and the Department, it is also our daily priority," officials said in a statement to families and staff. "Let’s work together to continue to support that open dialogue."

Parents are being asked to speak with their children about coming forward to a trusted adult, "in a timely manner, to discuss matters of safety."

"We know that when it comes to school safety, seconds matter...We remain available to you to discuss the matter that occurred today, to the extent we are legally permitted, or to address general questions pertaining to school safety," the statement said.

This is the second threat against a middle school in Old Saybrook in the past week.

The student is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.