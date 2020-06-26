Olde Mistick Village Will Have Drive-In Movies This Weekend

Drive-in movies will be shown in Olde Mistick Village this weekend.

Olde Mistick Village and Mystic Luxury Cinemas are hosting drive-in movies today and tomorrow.

“Mamma Mia!” will play tonight and “Remember the Titans” will play Saturday night.

Guests will be allowed into the parking lot starting at 7 p.m. with all shows starting at 8:40 p.m. Tickets are $40 per car and must be purchased online at Mystic Luxury Cinemas or through Fandango.

Each drive-in ticket will also come with two free tickets to Mystic Luxury Cinemas.

Olde Mistick Village restaurants will be offering curbside dinner service before showtime.

Cars will each be separated by a parking space to allow guests to set up lawn chairs and keep at a distance from other guests.

Staff with masks and gloves be at all entrances and in the parking lot to keep social distancing and assist customers.

“Due to the success of last drive-in movie nights we were able to donate $5,000 to our neighbors at Mystic Aquarium,” Chris Regan, property manager of Olde Mistick Village, said in a statement. “We want to do everything we can to get our businesses back on track, but we also want to do everything we can for our neighbors in the community who are going through incredible challenges.”

Proceeds will go to benefit Stonington freshman Ben French and his family, who are recovering from an accident in May, according to a news release.