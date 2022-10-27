Oliver's Pajama Project Aims to Collect Thousands of PJs for Kids in Need

For the seventh straight year, Oliver Koenig-Paquin is collecting pajamas for children in need.

In preschool, the 10-year-old from Glastonbury learned not every child has warm pajamas to wear to bed, and he felt that wasn’t right. So Oliver’s Pajama Project was born, and the number of kids he helps grows.

"It makes me feel really good that all of those kids are getting pajamas because I'm getting over 5,000 pairs…that's how many kids get a pair of pajamas and it makes me feel good that I'm helping that many people," Oliver said.

Last year, he collected over 5,000 pairs of pajamas. Collection sites are located across the site, including at ChiroWorks in Glastonbury.

"Everyday the thing behind me gets bigger and more and more and that box is filled with stuff and there's gonna be more tomorrow, and I'm sure there's going to be a ton more on Monday," said ChiroWorks Owner Doug Stranko.

Donations will be accepted through the end of the month. Oliver hopes this will allow children to get their pajamas in time for the holidays.

Oliver's Pajama Project is looking for complete pajama sets - either tops and bottoms or one pieces - that are brand new. Sizes newborn to adult 3XL are being accepted.

For more information about Oliver’s Pajama Project, visit their Facebook page. You can also see a full list of donation sites by clicking here.