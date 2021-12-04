1st Case of Omicron COVID Variant Detected in Mass. in Vaccinated Woman

The new, highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Massachusetts for the first time, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Saturday.

The person is a woman in her 20s from Middlesex County who had traveled out of Massachusetts. She is fully vaccinated, had a mild case of COVID-19 and didn't need to be hospitalized, officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The variant had already been detected in several states across the country this week.

Evidence has shown omicron to be more transmissible than other COVID variants, and it's been labeled a "variant of concern" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, but the Department of Public Health noted Saturday that "scientists are still working to determine how it may compare with the predominant Delta variant in terms of transmissibility and disease severity."

This breaking news story will be updated with more information.

With the new omicron variant of COVID-19 found in California, health officials are urging safety as new data is collected and analyzed.