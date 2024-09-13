Hotel workers at The Omni New Haven Hotel strike for a second day

Friday is day two of a strike for workers at the Omni New Haven Hotel who are part of the Local 217 Unite Here Union.

Starting at 5 a.m., workers picketed in front of the hotel with signs that read, "One job should be enough," "Make them pay," and "Respect our work."

“I like my job, again. I just want them to like me back. That’s all I’m asking for,” Carla Vallati, a housekeeper at Omni New Haven Hotel who said she's been working there for nearly 10 years, said.

One hundred twenty-five workers at the hotel are a part of the union.

They walked off the job on Thursday as union leaders negotiated with the hotel.

Union leaders said this negotiation has been pretty drawn out and workers have grown tired.

“We’re in negotiations with the Omni Hotel. We’re very far apart. We’ve been trying to negotiate a fair contract since November of last year. We’re trying to get the hotel to hear us,” John Stanley, secretary and treasurer of Local 217 Unite Here, said.

This protest in particular is louder than most as workers are not just using their voices and signs, they are also using drums, buckets, sirens and bullhorns.

Stanley said they want to ensure they have the ear of hotel leaders.

“The workers have walked out on strike and we’ve been on strike for the past few days, 5 a.m. to midnight and we’re going to be on strike until we think the hotel has heard us,” he explained.

So, what’s the issue?

Neither the hotel or the union would specifically say what the holdup is or where the disagreement lies. However, Stanley said the union is asking for fair wages, affordable healthcare, and stable retirement benefits for its members.

In a statement sent to NBC Connecticut, The Omni New Haven Hotel said, “Out of respect for all parties, Omni won’t comment on the status of the negotiations except to say that we remain committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a contract agreeable to all parties. Unfortunately, as has occurred recently in other markets, the union has determined that a strike is in its interest. In view of this labor action, the Hotel has put in place plans to ensure services are not interrupted and that our guests will continue to experience the genuine hospitality, personalized service and elevated experiences that are the hallmark of the Omni New Haven Hotel.”

Vallati said she is a dedicated worker who truly enjoys her job and it is only right for Omni to do right by she and her colleagues.

“Rents are up. Food is up. We just want to feed our children, clothe our children, be able to spoil our grandchildren, that’s all. That’s not too much to ask for, especially with what we put into. We put in a lot. I sacrifice a lot of time with my family on the weekends. I work every weekend, and I don’t mind,” Vallati explained.

Vallati said many of her colleagues are working two or three jobs to make ends meet in this economy. She said retirement and healthcare are important for their present and future as well.

“I don’t intend to go anywhere. I’ve dedicated already almost 10 years. I don’t plan to quit. I don’t plan to get fired. I’m good at my job and I love my job and I just want it to love me back,” she added.

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) stopped by the demonstration on Friday morning. She blamed corporate greed and said Congress is working on legislation in support of workers and families.

“Corporations who are making money hand over fist are just price gouging. Look at what’s happening with housing and the increased cost of housing and we are addressing that. You’re looking at legislation. I have some," Rep. DeLauro said.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) also stopped by to speak with workers.