‘Once On This Island' comes alive on stage this week in Hartford

Final preparations are underway for opening day of 'Once On This Island.'

“I can say for the most part I am excited and ready to do this,” lead performer Kayla Prioleau said.

The musical is focused on a powerful tale of love and resilience. It follows the journey of one brave girl named Ti Moune, as she is guided by the Gods of the Caribbean island: love, earth, water and death.

“She believes she is destined for greatness so she finds her purpose in saving this young man's live, which I know a lot of girls can relate to, but she finds through the journey that is destined by the Gods, she finds other purposes in her life and she goes on this really awesome journey that is filled with a lot of joy, singing and dancing,” ActUp Theater Chief Operating Officer Priestley Johnson said.

The lead role of Ti Moune will be played by 15-year-old Prioleau.

“Kayla is really awesome, she is very special to us, she has been with us for three years and her talent speaks for itself,” Johnson said.

“I’ve been singing since I was about three years old. I realized that I did have a talent five years ago,” Prioleau said.

Kayla has performed other roles with ActUp Theater, but this is her first time as the protagonist. She said she connects the most to the character’s perseverance.

“She is always happy, and she doesn’t let anything tear her down, she always has hope and that is what I can say I can relate to her,” Prioleau added.

ActUp Theater is a non-profit performing arts organization that aims to build talent and mobilize the power of the arts in the Greater Hartford area.

“We are a community theater that makes sure that our production features people that are in our community, an opportunity for people in our community to see themselves reflected on that stage,” Johnson said.

There will be a celebration of Caribbean culture during each of the four days of 'Once On This Island.' The dates for the musical include Thursday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday May 17, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 18, at 2 p.m. Ticket sales will help the nonprofit continue its services, including Production, ActUp Theater’s Arts Academy (ATAA), ACTivate, and PopUp With A Purpose.

“For the summer we are actually developing talent from 8 to 14 year olds and 14 to 18 year olds for our teen program,” Johnson said. “So, we bring them to a Broadway musical and develop their talent throughout the summer.”

The application for ActUp Theater’s Arts Academy closes on May 30.

Prioleau says the organization has helped her be confident as a performer and hopes other youth will participate.

“Just come here and be yourself, that's the best you can do,” Prioleau said.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and we really believe that ActUp Theater is a part of her [Kayla’s] village and is there to nurture her talent,” Johnson said.