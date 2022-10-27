No one won the huge Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but one ticket sold in Connecticut won $1 million and three tickets sold here won $50,000.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night is now $800 million. The cash value is $383.7 million.

The winning numbers Wednesday night were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and the red Powerball was 24.

The $1 million CT winner matched five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The $50,000 winners matched four numbers and the Powerball.

In October alone, there have been seven $50,000 Powerball winners in Connecticut.

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot will be the second largest ever, according to Powerball.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the sixth time the Powerball jackpot has been hit this year and one of the six was in Connecticut.

The jackpot on Feb. 14 was $185.3 million and the winning ticket was sold in Cheshire.

The last $1 million Powerball winner in Connecticut was on Jan. 3 in Danbury.

There were five $2 million Powerball prizes with the Power Play option. They were from Jan. 19 in Milford, May 9 in Oakville, May 25 in Guilford, July 16 in Prospect and Aug. 24 in Bristol, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

Powerball said it holds the world record for the largest jackpot. In 2016, The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $800 Million (Est.) - Oct. 29, 2022 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Odds of Winning Powerball

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are one in 24.9, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

How to Play Powerball

Tickets are $2. If you want Powerplay, the ticket will cost an extra dollar.

When Is the Powerball Drawing?

On drawing nights -- Monday, Wednesday and Saturday -- you need to get your ticket by 10 p.m. and wagering reopens at 11:15 p.m. The drawing is held at 10:59 p.m.

The winner will have the choice of choosing to receive the prize as a lump-sum payment or as an annuity.

With an annuity, the winner receives 30 payments over 29 years that add up to the value of the annuity. The annual payments increase by 5% until the 30th and final payment.