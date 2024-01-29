Powerball

One $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

There was a $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 7-38-65-66-68 and the Powerball was 21. Powerplay was x2.

The $100,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball and it had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No one won the jackpot on Saturday night, so it is up to $174 million for the Monday night drawing. The cash equivalent is $83.9 million.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us