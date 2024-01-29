One $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

There was a $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 7-38-65-66-68 and the Powerball was 21. Powerplay was x2.

The $100,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball and it had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

No one won the jackpot on Saturday night, so it is up to $174 million for the Monday night drawing. The cash equivalent is $83.9 million.