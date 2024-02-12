One $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

Powerball

There was a $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 27-28-34-37-44 and Powerball was 8. Powerplay was x2.

The $100,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. It also had Powerplay.

There were $1 million winners in Georgia and Kansas, but no one won the jackpot, so the estimated jackpot for Monday night is $270 million.

The cash value is $130.4 million.

