Powerball

One $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, but one ticket sold in Connecticut did win $100,000.

The winning Powerball numbers on Monday night were 19-26-30-39-63 and the Powerball was 13.

Power Play was 2x.

The $100,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This was the only $100,000 Powerball winner in the country for Monday night’s drawing.

No information was immediately on where it was sold.

There was a $2 million winner in Connecticut for the Nov. 15 drawing. That ticket was sold at Norwalk Convenience Mart in Norwalk.

Local

Norwalk 23 mins ago

Norwalk police arrest man accused of leaving loaded gun in bathroom at diner in Norwalk

Enfield 1 hour ago

I-91 South in Enfield reopens after car fire

The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday and the estimated jackpot is $313 million. The cash value is $144 million.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us