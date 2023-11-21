One $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, but one ticket sold in Connecticut did win $100,000.

The winning Powerball numbers on Monday night were 19-26-30-39-63 and the Powerball was 13.

Power Play was 2x.

The $100,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.

This was the only $100,000 Powerball winner in the country for Monday night’s drawing.

No information was immediately on where it was sold.

There was a $2 million winner in Connecticut for the Nov. 15 drawing. That ticket was sold at Norwalk Convenience Mart in Norwalk.

The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday and the estimated jackpot is $313 million. The cash value is $144 million.