One person who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won $150,000.

The winning numbers were 20-22-26-28-63 and the Powerball was 5. Powerplay is X3.

The Connecticut ticket that won $150,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball and it had Powerplay.

It's not clear where the ticket was sold.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night and the estimated jackpot is $363 million. The cash value is $174.7 million.

The CT Lottery Corporation has moved from Rocky Hill and expects to begin operations in Wallingford this week.

What to do with winning tickets during the CT Lottery closure:

Prizes up to $599 may be claimed in person at CT Lottery retailers or by mail.

may be claimed in person at CT Lottery retailers or by mail. Prizes up to $5,000 may be claimed in person at High-Tier Claim Centers or by mail.

may be claimed in person at High-Tier Claim Centers or by mail. Prizes $5,001 - $49,999 may be claimed by mail or may be held until the CT Lottery’s Wallingford Headquarters is open for in-person claims.

may be claimed by mail or may be held until the CT Lottery’s Wallingford Headquarters is open for in-person claims. Prizes $50,000 and above must be until the CT Lottery’s Wallingford Headquarters is open for in-person claims.

Get mail-in instructions online at www.CTLottery.org/ClaimPrize.

All claims made by mail should be mailed to CT Lottery’s new mailing address:

CT Lottery Claims Department

15 Sterling Drive

Wallingford, CT 06492

CT Lottery said any claims mailed to the Rocky Hill address will be forwarded to the new Wallingford headquarters for processing.