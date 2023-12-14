One $50,000 Powerball winner in CT as jackpot grows to $535 million

There is a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut.

Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. The ticket did not have Powerplay.

The winning numbers were 3-8-41-56-64 and the Powerball was 18.

Powerplay was 2.

No one won the jackpot, so it is up to $535 million for the drawing on Saturday night.