One $50,000 Powerball winner in CT as jackpot grows to $535 million

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

There is a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut.

Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. The ticket did not have Powerplay.

The winning numbers were 3-8-41-56-64 and the Powerball was 18.

Powerplay was 2.

No one won the jackpot, so it is up to $535 million for the drawing on Saturday night.

