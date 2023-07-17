One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night, but no one has won the Powerball jackpot and it is up to $900 million for the drawing Monday night.

The winning Powerball numbers on Saturday were 2-9-43-55-57 and the Powerball was 18. Powerplay was X2.

The $50,000 winning ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers. It did not have the Powerball or Powerplay. No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

There were three $1 million Powerball winners Saturday night. One was in Colorado and two were in Texas.

The $900 million jackpot is the fourth-highest Powerball jackpot in history and it has an estimated cash value of $465.1 million.

The last time there was a jackpot winner in Connecticut was the drawing on Feb. 14, 2022.

Powerball jackpot winners in Connecticut

These are the Powerball jackpot winners in Connecticut since 2003:

2022: $185.3 million

2012: $60 million

2011: $254.2 million

2009: $25 million

2007: $15 million

2005: $59.5 million

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $900 million (est.) – July 17, 2023 $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin

How to play Powerball

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. and broadcast from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292,201,338. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87. The odds presented here are based on a $2 play.