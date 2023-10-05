One $50,000 Powerball winner in CT; jackpot up to $1.4 billion

No one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, so it is now up to $1.4 billion for the drawing Saturday night. But one ticket sold in Connecticut did win $50,000.

The winning numbers were 9-35-54-63-64 and the Powerball was 1. Powerplay was X2.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. It did not have Powerplay.

It’s not yet clear where the ticket was sold.

The next highest prize in Connecticut was $200 and there were several winners at that level.

Across the country, there were three $2 million Powerball winners. The tickets were sold in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Texas.

There were also seven $1 million winners. There were two in California and Texas and one each in New York, Pennsylvania and Colorado.

In all, there were 13 $100,000 winners and 81 $50,000 winners.

When is the next Powerball drawing

The next drawing will be on Saturday night.

How much is the Powerball jackpot

The cash value of the $1.4 billion jackpot is $643.7 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.4 billion (estimated - Oct. 7) $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – New York and Iowa

You can get answers to some frequently asked questions about Powerball online here.