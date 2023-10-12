One $50,000 Powerball winner in CT; jackpot winner in CA

There was one winning ticket for the $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night and it was sold in California, but there was one $50,000 winning ticket sold in Connecticut.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, Oct. 11 drawing were white balls 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The cash value of the $1.7 billion jackpot is $774.1 million.

This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won, It is second to the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November and that ticket was also sold in California.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when a ticket, also sold in California, matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $1.08 billion jackpot, according to Powerball.

Nationwide, seven tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million.

Two of the tickets were sold in California, two were sold in Florida, one was sold in New York, one was sold in Oklahoma and one was sold in Virginia.

One ticket sold in Arizona and one sold in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and had the multiplier, so they won $2 million.

Nationwide, there were 121 tickets to win $50,000 prizes.