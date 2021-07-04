One Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Home, Attacking Man in East Haven

Police have arrested the person responsible for allegedly attacking a man in his sleep at his home in East Haven in February, officials said.

Officials said they responded to a home on William Street and found a man suffering from serious facial lacerations. The man told police he was sleeping when a male intruder entered his room and confronted him about money he was owed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man told officials that he tried to call police but was struck in the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

Following a months-long investigation, police identified the man as 27-year-old Jener Silva and arrested him on July 2 after applying for a warrant. The U.S. Mashals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the East Haven Police Detective Bureau assisted with the arrest.

Silva faces charges including home invasion, second-degree assault, and interfering with an emergency call. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 6.