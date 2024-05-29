One arrested after fatal shooting at illegal gambling club in Bridgeport: police

Bridgeport police said they have arrested one suspect after two men who robbed an illegal gambling club were shot and killed in March.

Officers responded to the club on Stratford Avenue around 11 p.m. on March 30 to investigate reports that several people had been shot.

They found Richard Davis, 30, and Tayvon Geter, 32, both of Bridgeport, outside, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said they died at Bridgeport Hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Two other people who were shot inside the club arrived at the hospital as well. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Evidence found during the investigation indicates that the shooting happened during a gunfight inside the club, police said.

The suspect who has been arrested, a 38-year-old, Bridgeport man, turned himself in to detectives on Tuesday.

He has been charged with criminal possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and stealing a firearm. His bond has been set at $75,000.

Police said they expect to make several more arrests.