One arrested after road rage incident in Southington: PD

By Anyssa McCalla

A man has been arrested after a road rage incident between two individuals Thursday evening, according to Southington police.

Police said the incident started near Lake Compounce and ended on Queen Street.

Authorities said a man was arrested and is facing charges for breach of peace, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.

The other driver was issued a $375 fine for throwing an object out of their car, according to police.

Police have not provided further details on what caused the road rage incident. The incident remains under investigation.

