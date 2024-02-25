Watertown

One arrested in Watertown dispute that shut down street

By Katie Langley

Watertown Police
NBC Connecticut

Watertown Police are investigating a gun-involved dispute in Watertown that shut down a street.

They responded to a report of a neighbor dispute outside of a residence on Cobb Street this morning. Police shut down the street and took a man into custody.

No other information was immediately available and police did not report any injuries. They say the scene is now secured.

Watertown
