One arrested in Watertown dispute that shut down street

Watertown Police are investigating a gun-involved dispute in Watertown that shut down a street.
They responded to a report of a neighbor dispute outside of a residence on Cobb Street this morning. Police shut down the street and took a man into custody.
No other information was immediately available and police did not report any injuries. They say the scene is now secured.
