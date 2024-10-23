One Cash5 ticket won $100,000 Tuesday night

There was a $100,000 Casht5 jackpot winner in Connecticut on Tuesday night.
The winning numbers were 25-27-30-32-34.
The ticket was sold at LaBonne’s Market on Waterbury Road in Prospect, according to the CT Lottery.
The winner has until April 20, 2025, to claim the ticket.
Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2024
- Jan. 15: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 12-14-23-31-32. The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 117 Berlin Road in Cromwell.
- Jan. 20: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 9-15-20-21-25. The ticket was sold at Westview Convenience in Southington.
- Jan. 25: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 4-7-11-14-27. The ticket was sold at Whiskey & Wine World at 243 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon.
- Jan. 26: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at South Windsor Liquors at 653 John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor.
- Jan. 26: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at Stop & Go Food Mart at 818 Park Ave. in Bloomfield.
- Feb. 5, - 7-18-21-26-28. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Branford News And Variety at 532 Main St. in Branford.
- Feb. 6: 1-2-8-28-34. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Haven Food Stop at 339 Eastern St. in New Haven.
- Feb. 10: 7-14-17-26-34. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at the Gulf at 872 East Main Street in Meriden.
- Feb. 26: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Henny Penny in Madison. The winning numbers were 1-3-21-27-34.
- March 3: 5-7-8-15-16. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Stateline Stationery at 215 Mill St. in Greenwich.
- March 8: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Track News & Variety at 30 Station Place in Stamford.
- March 19: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Gulf Food Mart at 1510 Albany Ave. in Hartford. The winning numbers were 1-3-4-11-29.
- March 24: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at 695 Bridgeport Ave. in Milford. The winning numbers were 2-6-30-34-3
- March 25: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Checkers Food Store at 73 Pratt St. in Meriden. The winning numbers were 6-8-18-19-25.
- March 29: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1302 Blue Hills and 6 Old Windsor Road in Bloomfield. The winning numbers were 1-3-8-12-27.
- April 21: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Country Farms at 277 Church St. in Hebron.
- April 22: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers on Monday were 3-6-25-27-35. The ticket was sold at EZ Stop in Stratford.
- April 23: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 6-10-11-16-23. The ticket was sold at North Haven Mobil at 384 State St. in North Haven.
- April 25: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Burnside Smoke Shop And Convenience at 487 Burnside Ave. in East Hartford. The winning numbers were 1-4-14-16-29.
- April 28: One $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Main Street Shell at 696 Main St. in Ansonia.
- May 10: One $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Tobacco Express at 320 Main St. in East Haven.
- June 2: One $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Stop & Shop at 410 Reidville Drive in Waterbury. The winning numbers were 2-13-25-26-30.
- June 7: One $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Norwalk Smoke Shop at 68 Main St. in Norwalk.
- June 27: One $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Wethersfield Liquors at 1101 Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield.
- July 16: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 2-15-19-26-28.
- July 23: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 6-7-11-19-31.
- Aug. 6: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 7-17-18-28-35.
- Aug. 13: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 8-10-11-23-34. The ticket was sold at East Main Convenience at 1051 East Main St. in Stamford.
- Aug. 23: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 4-5-9-15-21 and the ticket was sold at Big Y Express on West Stafford Road in Stafford Springs.
- Aug. 25: Two tickets won $73,285. The winning numbers were 6-16-19-23-27.
- Aug. 31: Two tickets won $79,280. The winning numbers were 1-2-5-10-12. One winning ticket was sold at Super Stop & Shop on Torringford Street in Torrington.
- Aug. 31: Two tickets won $79,280. The winning numbers were 1-2-5-10-12. One winning ticket was sold at Express Mini Mart on Main Street in East Hartford.
- Sept. 3: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 3-7-13-30-32. The ticket was sold at Toor Wine & Liquor on Windsor Avenue in Windsor.
- Sept. 16: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 7-10-17-28-29. The ticket was sold at Cove Convenience on Cove Road in Stamford.
- Sept. 25: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 16-18-22-28-35. The ticket was sold at Ellington Quick Mart on Windsorville Road in Ellington.
- Sept. 26: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 1-5-7-11-18. The ticket was sold at Isaacs Mini Mart at 18 Mountain Ave. in Bloomfield.
- Oct. 18: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 4-5-12-19-26. The ticket was sold at News Express on Tunxis Hill Road in Fairfield.
