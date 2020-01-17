One Connecticut Student Injured in Holy Cross Van Crash Released from Hospital

Two of the six young women who were hospitalized after a van carrying members of the College of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team was involved in a crash in Vero Beach, Florida on Wednesday are from Connecticut and one has been released from the hospital.

Maegan Moriarty, of Old Lyme, was released from the hospital Thursday evening, according to a statement from the school.

“The College is happy to report that one of our students who was injured in Wednesday’s crash, Maegan Moriarty ’20, was released from the hospital Thursday evening,” a message from the school says.

Daughter of Waterbury Mayor O'Leary Injured in Holy Cross Van Crash

As of midday Friday, Maggie O’Leary, the daughter of Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, remained hospitalized at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Florida.

Four other Holy Cross students -- Paige Cohen, of Atlanta, Georgia; Anne Comcowich, of Hopkinton, Mass.; Bianca McIver, of Scarsdale, N.Y.; Hannah Strom, of Marion, Mass; -- and coach Patrick Diggins also remain hospitalized.

Holy Cross Student Grace Rett Dies in Crash

One Holy Cross student, 22-year-old Grace Rett, a sophomore from Uxbridge, Massachusetts, died in the crash.

Rett attended Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson.

Statement from Holy Cross on Van Crash

“Our community has suffered a terrible loss. Grace’s passion and spirit shone brightly in all that she did, and clearly had an impact on all who knew her. Our prayers are with Grace's family, friends and those who loved her. We also pray for healing for those who were injured, particularly Paige Cohen, Anne Comcowich, Maggie O’Leary, Bianca McIver, Hannah Strom and coach Patrick Diggins, who remain hospitalized, and for the members of the women's rowing team, their coaches, and their families. May God help us to support them and each other as we grieve and heal. We will have the opportunity in the coming weeks to gather together in remembrance and prayer. The Chaplains’ office will share that information once plans are in place,” Rev. Philip L. Boroughs, president of Holy Cross, said in a statement.